Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Where Did They Film the Café Scene in ‘Twilight’?

Heading about five miles northeast to Carver is where they filmed the scene in the café (at The Carver café) where Charlie and Bella talk to the locals.

This is also the scene where Stephenie Meyer, author of the original books, makes a cameo as a customer working on a laptop.

The café has embraced its connection with Twilight. Their Facebook page reveals an image that states, “Vampires eat here. We welcome humans too. Come get a bite.”

In the novel, the café is called The Lodge. But in the movie, it’s actually referred to as The Carver Café — they didn’t change the name of the filming location they used.