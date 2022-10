Where Did They Film the Prom Scene in ‘Twilight’?

The lights. The music (“Flightless Bird, American Mouth“). Bella and Edward on the gazebo. This was filmed at the View Point Inn on East Larch Mountain Road, Corbett, Oregon. It’s about 20 miles east of downtown Portland.

And this wasn’t just some random inn. It sheltered some very famous faces! This is somewhere FDR stayed back in the day (and Charlie Chaplin, too).