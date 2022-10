Where Did They Film the ‘Twilight’ Scene Where The Vampires Attack the Security Guard?

This is the scene where the vampire James (Cam Gigandet) and his coven attack at Grisham Mill.

You’ll find the former Blue Heron Paper Company about 15 miles south of Portland on the Willamette River.

William Friedkin’s 2003 film The Hunted, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio Del Toro, was also filmed in this location.