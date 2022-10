Where Is Bella’s House in ‘Twilight’?

The house where Bella (Kristen Stewart) lives with her dad, Charlie Swan (Billy Burke) is on South 6th Street, about 20 miles east of Vernonia by the Washington border in St. Helens. The house is currently on Airbnb if you’re interested in staying in the famous movie home.

Fun fact: The Forks Police Station set, where Charlie works, is actually a Vernonia bank.