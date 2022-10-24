Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Where Is the Bookstore from ‘Twilight’?

After Bella ditches her dress-shopping buddies, we catch up with her making a purchase at the bookstore, which is actually not a real bookstore; it’s a private office building located on South Second Street.

As Bella leaves that (fake) bookstore, she takes a walk and finds herself surrounded by a bunch of nefarious guys. Things look dire for our heroine until Edward comes to the rescue.

That all happened close to the previous location: on 1st Street.