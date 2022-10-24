Where Was ‘Twilight’ Filmed? A Guide to All of the Set Locations

Where Is the School They Used for the First ‘Twilight’ Movie?

The first film’s high school, one of the most asked-about Twilight filming locations is Kalama High School. From Charlie’s house, go roughly 12 miles and cross over into Washington State to the town of Kalama.

Walk on into the school gym to see where Bella first encounters her new classmates.

The nearby car park is where Edward saves Bella from being hit by a car with his mysterious vampiric powers.

Fun fact: The Letterman’s jacket worn by the character Mike Newton is from the real Forks High School in Forks. In fact, that school lent several items to the movie.