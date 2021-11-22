‘Taylor Swift’

The musician’s self-titled debut, released in October 2006, has not yet emerged as a likely contender for the next album to be rerecorded. It is, however, one of the most intriguing possibilities, given that it was both her first studio album and the release that sits most firmly in the country genre. Fans are eager to find out whether the rerecording remains faithful to the album’s original sound, as Swift has done so far with Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).