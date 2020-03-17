Fox
9-1-1:
9-1-1: Lone Star:
Almost Family: Canceled
Beat Shazam: Renewed
BH90210: Canceled
Bless the Harts: Renewed
Bob’s Burgers:
Deputy:
Duncanville:
Empire: Final season airing
Family Guy:
Filthy Rich: Midseason premiere
Flirty Dancing:
The Great North: Midseason premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Renewed
Last Man Standing:
LEGO Masters:
MasterChef:
The Masked Singer:
Mental Samurai: Renewed
NeXt: Midseason premiere
Outmatched:
Prodigal Son:
The Resident:
The Simpsons: Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance: Renewed
Ultimate Tag: Midseason premiere