America’s Got Talent: Returns next summer

America’s Got Talent: The Champions:

American Ninja Warrior: Renewed

A.P. Bio: Moving to Peacock

The Blacklist: Renewed

Blindspot: Midseason return

Bluff City Law: Canceled

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed

Chicago Fire: Renewed for 3 more seasons

Chicago Med: Renewed for 3 more seasons

Chicago P.D.: Renewed for 3 more seasons

Council of Dads: Midseason premiere

Ellen’s Game of Games: Renewed

Good Girls:

The InBetween: Canceled

Indebted:

Law & Order: SVU: Renewed for 3 more seasons

Lincoln: Midseason premiere

Little Big Shots:

Making It: Renewed

Manifest:

New Amsterdam: Renewed for 3 more seasons

Perfect Harmony:

Songland: Returns this summer

Sunnyside: Canceled

Superstore: Renewed

This Is Us: Renewed

The Titan Games: Midseason return

The Voice:

The Wall:

Will & Grace: Final season

World of Dance: Midseason return

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: