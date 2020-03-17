NBC
America’s Got Talent: Returns next summer
America’s Got Talent: The Champions:
American Ninja Warrior: Renewed
A.P. Bio: Moving to Peacock
The Blacklist: Renewed
Blindspot: Midseason return
Bluff City Law: Canceled
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Renewed
Chicago Fire: Renewed for 3 more seasons
Chicago Med: Renewed for 3 more seasons
Chicago P.D.: Renewed for 3 more seasons
Council of Dads: Midseason premiere
Ellen’s Game of Games: Renewed
Good Girls:
The InBetween: Canceled
Indebted:
Law & Order: SVU: Renewed for 3 more seasons
Lincoln: Midseason premiere
Little Big Shots:
Making It: Renewed
Manifest:
New Amsterdam: Renewed for 3 more seasons
Perfect Harmony:
Songland: Returns this summer
Sunnyside: Canceled
Superstore: Renewed
This Is Us: Renewed
The Titan Games: Midseason return
The Voice:
The Wall:
Will & Grace: Final season
World of Dance: Midseason return
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: