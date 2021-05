Fox

9-1-1:

9-1-1: Lone Star:

America’s Most Wanted:

Beat Shazam: Season 4 premiering this summer

Bless the Harts: Canceled

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed

Call Me Kat: Renewed

Duncanville: Renewed

Family Guy: Renewed

Filthy Rich: Canceled

Friday Night SmackDown: Renewed

The Great North: Renewed

Hell’s Kitchen:

Housebroken: Premiering this summer

Last Man Standing: Canceled

LEGO Masters: Renewed

MasterChef: Season 11 premiering this summer

MasterChef Junior:

The Masked Singer:

Mental Samurai: Season 2 premiering in 2021

The Moodys:

NEXT: Canceled

Prodigal Son: Canceled

The Resident:

The Simpsons: Renewed

So You Think You Can Dance:

Ultimate Tag: