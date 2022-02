ABC

American Idol: Season 5 returned in February 2022

black-ish: Final season currently airing

For Life: Canceled

Grey’s Anatomy: Renewed for season 19

Holey Moley: Renewed for season 4

Pooch Perfect: Canceled

Promised Land: Canceled (remainder of season 1 airing on Hulu)

Station 19: Renewed for season 6

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Currently on hold