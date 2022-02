Hulu

Dollface: Renewed for season 2

How I Met Your Father: Renewed for season 2

Love, Victor: Renewed for third and final season

Only Murders in the Building: Renewed for season 2

The Great: Renewed for season 3

The Handmaid’s Tale: Renewed for season 5

The Hardy Boys: Renewed for season 2

The Orville: Renewed for season 3