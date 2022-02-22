Netflix
After Life: Renewed for season 3
Dead to Me: Renewed for third and final season
Emily in Paris: Renewed for seasons 3 and 4
Firefly Lane: Renewed for season 2
Manifest: Renewed for fourth and final season
Outer Banks: Renewed for season 3
Ozark: Renewed for fourth and final season
Russian Doll: Renewed for season 2
Selling Sunset: Renewed for season 5
Sex Education: Renewed for season 4
Sex/Life: Renewed for season 2
Stranger Things: Returns for season 4 in May 2022, renewed for fifth and final season
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 dropped in February 2022
The Crown: Renewed for seasons 5 and 6 (final season)
You: Renewed for season 4
Virgin River: Renewed for seasons 4 and 5