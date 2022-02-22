Netflix

After Life: Renewed for season 3

Dead to Me: Renewed for third and final season

Emily in Paris: Renewed for seasons 3 and 4

Firefly Lane: Renewed for season 2

Manifest: Renewed for fourth and final season

Outer Banks: Renewed for season 3

Ozark: Renewed for fourth and final season

Russian Doll: Renewed for season 2

Selling Sunset: Renewed for season 5

Sex Education: Renewed for season 4

Sex/Life: Renewed for season 2

Stranger Things: Returns for season 4 in May 2022, renewed for fifth and final season

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 dropped in February 2022

The Crown: Renewed for seasons 5 and 6 (final season)

You: Renewed for season 4

Virgin River: Renewed for seasons 4 and 5