‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

A New Direction?

In August 2022, Plaza hinted that the new season won’t be the same as the show’s inaugural outing. “I know it’s a lot to live up to, but Mike is so good about making the second season different,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s still The White Lotus, but now it’s in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe and so, I think people are going to be surprised.” As for Coolidge’s performance, Plaza added: “She’s exactly like what you want her to be. She’s hilarious. … I was in awe of just being around her. She’s iconic.”