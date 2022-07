The 1st Look Is Here!

HBO Max dropped a short clip from the upcoming season in July 2022, which revealed that Jon Gries, who played Greg on season 1, is back. During the first set of episodes, the character fell for Coolidge’s Tanya, and based on the teaser, their romance is only just beginning. The twosome can be seen enjoying the Sicily countryside on a motorcycle amid clips of the new faces finding their footing in Italy.