Hannah Brown

While Brown told ET Online that it would be “a little hard to see” Tyler in the role “because there’s still feelings there,” she later admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it was “weird” to pick the next Bachelor from her former suitors. She nonetheless praised Mike and Peter. “I thought Peter was really great … Mike is great,” she said. “I want them to have happiness, so maybe it will work out better for them than it did for me.”