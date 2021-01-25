Bachelor Who Is Brittany Galvin? Get to Know Matt James’ Controversial ‘Bachelor’ Contestant By Sarah Hearon January 25, 2021 Courtesy of Brittany Galvin/Instagram 5 4 / 5 4. She’s an Aspiring DJ Brittany would like her modeling career to expand to DJing. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Shop the 5 Best Moisturizers to Combat Dry January Skin Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News