2. He Left School Early

Turner left school at 16 after he started questioning what he wanted his career to be. Since he knew he didn’t want to be anything that was being taught to him, he chose to try a different approach.

“I was naughty, but within reason. I wasn’t mean, but I was a bit of a class clown. I was in all the lowest sets, but not because I couldn’t do it – because I didn’t want to do it,” he told the Independent about his time as a student.