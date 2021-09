4. He Went From Being Homeless to Owning a $1.46 Million Penthouse

In June, Rigsby purchased a $1.46 million penthouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“I don’t know what the f–k I’m doing with all this adulting and responsibility but we’re gonna figure it out. As someone who has experienced homelessness in my life, this is huge accomplishment that I’m so proud of,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.