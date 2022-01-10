4. He Credits Sobriety for Influencing His Career

Fike explained that getting sober allowed his career to flourish.

“I can make full songs now, and I don’t hate them. I make music by myself, so I need to be sober to know how to plug this s–t in here. I’m so proud of how far my music has come. I’m expanding my knowledge,” he told GQ in April 2021. “No drugs and alcohol anymore. I eat right [and] I drink water. Meditation helps me. Now that I’m making this one, I’m doing all that. I worked out today.”