2. He Almost Played Two Different Characters on ‘You’

Although the Washington native blew viewers away as Theo, he revealed that he auditioned for other roles before finally joining season 3 of You.

“So I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3. So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season,” he told Teen Vogue. “So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show.”

The S.W.A.T alum added: “I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out.”