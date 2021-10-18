Top 5

Who Is Dylan Arnold? 5 Things to Know About the ‘You’ Season 3 Star

5 Things Know About You Season 3 Star Dylan Arnold
Dylan Arnold at the 45th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles on November 10, 2019. AFF-USA/Shutterstock
2. He Almost Played Two Different Characters on ‘You’

Although the Washington native blew viewers away as Theo, he revealed that he auditioned for other roles before finally joining season 3 of You.

“So I auditioned for Joe for season 1, and then I auditioned for Forty for season 2, and now, third time’s the charm, I got Theo in season 3. So my relationship with the show goes way back, and I actually went to college with Elizabeth Lail, who played Guinevere Beck in the first season,” he told Teen Vogue. “So I’d seen the first few episodes, but it wasn’t until I got the audition for the third season that I went back and was like okay, let me watch the second season and get the tone of the show.”

The S.W.A.T alum added: “I wound up bingeing the entire second season in two and a half days, which I’ve never done with another show I’ve auditioned for. I feel very lucky to be part of the third season, I actually became a huge fan of the show when I was auditioning, so it worked out.”

 

