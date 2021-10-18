3. His Appearance in the ‘Halloween’ Franchise Left Quite an Impression

Arnold’s appearance as Cameron Elam in the rebooted Halloween movie franchise took a sharp turn in 2021’s Halloween Kills. His costar Judy Greer admitted that she couldn’t even watch Cameron’s death scene.

“Dylan Arnold and I became friends, and we live in the same neighborhood, and I saw this film, and I saw his kill, and I texted him immediately and said, ‘Your mother cannot watch this movie. I’m so sorry, and tell her I said hi, but there’s no way your mom can see this,’” the 27 Dresses star shared with Collider in October 2021.

At the time, the actress revealed that Arnold later agreed about the brutal ending for his character.

“He was like, ‘Noted.’ He hadn’t seen the movie yet, and then when he did see it, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, no, my mom can’t watch this movie,’” she added. “It was so gruesome. I mean, Michael killed [Arnold’s] character for like — it just went on and on and on.”