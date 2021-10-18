4. He Has Found Humor in Playing the Boyfriend Role

In a video posted to Blumhouse’s official YouTube channel, Arnold reflected on being typecast as a very specific kind of boyfriend.

“Hi, I’m Dylan Arnold. You may remember me from Halloween (2018) when I cheated on my girlfriend. Or Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie when I cheated on my girlfriend,” he said in the November 2019 clip. “It’s becoming clear to me that Blumhouse is trying to box me into a corner as a bad Halloween boyfriend.”

Arnold joked that he wanted to take the time to “let everyone know that that I’m actually a pretty good Halloween boyfriend.”

“If I took you to a Halloween party, you would never find out that I kissed another girl. If we were trapped in a murderous board game, I would never Loe about cheating on you thus putting your life in danger,” he said while looking into the camera during the funny video. “I would never even cheat on you in the first place. I respect the sanctity of relationships and I respect the sanctity of board game rules.”