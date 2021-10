5. He Is Close to His Family

Over the years, Arnold has used social media in a limited capacity to send his family members positive wishes during their special days.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the *most bestest* mom/role model I could ask for. I love you! ❤️,” he captioned a throwback photo via Instagram in May 2019.

For Father’s Day, Arnold thanked his dad for “being eternally awesome” in June 2018.