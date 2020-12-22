2. He’s the First ‘Blasian’ Contestant in ‘Bachelorette’ History

The reality star has spoken openly about his half-Filipino, half-Black heritage in some of his vulnerable conversations with Tayshia. During a powerful November episode, the twosome got candid about the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement and discussed how it felt to grow up as outliers in their communities. Following the emotional episode, Ivan tweeted that he was “proud to be the first Blasian (1/2 black 1/2 asian) in the history of the show!”