Bachelorette

Who Is Ivan Hall? Everything to Know About the ‘Bachelorette’ Finalist Stealing Tayshia Adams’ Heart

By
Who Is Ivan Hall Things Know About Bachelorette Finalist
 Courtesy Ivan Hall/Instagram (2)
5
2 / 5
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

2. He’s the First ‘Blasian’ Contestant in ‘Bachelorette’ History

The reality star has spoken openly about his half-Filipino, half-Black heritage in some of his vulnerable conversations with Tayshia. During a powerful November episode, the twosome got candid about the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement and discussed how it felt to grow up as outliers in their communities. Following the emotional episode, Ivan tweeted that he was “proud to be the first Blasian (1/2 black 1/2 asian) in the history of the show!”

 

Back to top