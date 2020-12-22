3. Family Is Ivan’s Everything

According to his ABC bio, Ivan is “very close with his mom and says he talks to her every day.” After his parents and brother — who was previously in jail for four years — met Tayshia during hometown week, Ivan penned a thoughtful tribute to his loved ones. “I can truly say that I have the best parents in the world. They have been married for 30 years and their unconditional love for each other is beautiful,” he wrote via Instagram in December. “My parents have always made my brother and I the biggest priority in their life and that is exactly the way I will raise and love my future kids. They provided me with everything I could ever want or need growing up. … I can never fully repay them but will continue to try for the rest of my life. I love you, Mom and Dad 🖤⁣.”