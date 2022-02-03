2. He Has a Future on ‘And Just Like That’

Writer Elisa Zuritsky teased that if And Just Like That returns for a second season, Franklyn will continue to have a big role in Carrie’s life.

“We don’t even know what happens when those elevator doors close, and I would love to figure it out. I bet we all in our minds have our own version of what happened between them that day, that night — who knows, the next morning?” she shared with EW.

King, for his part, pointed out that the story “remains open” when it comes to the next chapter in Carrie’s life, saying, “What we were trying to say with the end for [all the characters] is: Do the work, see what happens. Maybe you’ll be surprised, but the possibility is out there.”