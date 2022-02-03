5. He Has a Broadway Background

Hernandez, who has acted for over 15 years, has also left an impression with some major roles on Broadway. During an interview with Broadway Buzz in September 2019, the actor recalled falling in love with musical theater as a teenager.

“I went to the school where Carol Channing went and they do plays and musicals every year. We did Sweeney Todd my junior year and I was still in the orchestra. When I listened to it I thought it was the most amazing thing, it was the first time I had heard Sondheim,” he detailed. “Then someone gave me a tape of Sunday in the Park with George with Mandy [Patinkin] and I wanted to be George. We did Evita senior year and they tossed me into the room and I started yelling the song on pitch and got the part.”

Hernandez has played quite a few iconic roles on the Great White Way, including Billy Flynn in Chicago, Sal in The Capeman and Dr. Zhivago in Zhivago.