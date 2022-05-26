Joseph Quinn: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

4. Does He Have Social Media?

“I don’t have Facebook, I used to but I just spent all my time looking at other people’s lives,” the actor told Nuit Magazine in 2016. “I don’t have Instagram [either]. I find it an incredibly image-centric medium that devalues the use of words.”

Quinn added that while he does have Twitter, “I wouldn’t say I use it in a professional capacity – selling myself online. It’s a useful tool for news and seeing what other people are up to. Some people say some funny stuff on it. It can be mentally useful, but it’s also a useful tool for people to communicate.”