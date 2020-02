3. She Has a Strained Relationship With Her Father

Kelsey admitted during a conversation with Peter that she didn’t speak to her father for 12 years.

“I came home from basketball practice and there was a letter written on the counter with my dad’s wedding ring,” she explained. “He moved to Mexico and started his own life. He has his whole family.”

While she said her mother doesn’t know, Kelsey admitted to Peter that she was recently back in touch with her father.