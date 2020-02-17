#ChampagneGate

Kelsey first made headlines when she got angry with Hannah Ann for opening up the bottom of champagne she saved for Peter. While the two women argued — Hannah Ann called Kelsey a bully amid the drama — they eventually made up. Peter, for his part, called the viral situation a “misunderstanding” during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I know Hannah Ann, and she’s not malicious in any way,” Pete told Us January 16. “I know Hannah Ann did not do anything maliciously on purpose. I can promise you that.”

While Tammy Ly later accused Kelsey of having a problem with substance abuse, the Iowa native denied the claims.