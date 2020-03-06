Who Is Kevin’s Fiancee on ‘This Is Us’? Ranking the Likely Candidates

Sophie

In January, Hartley said in multiple interviews he didn’t believe Sophie was his pregnant fiancée after the funeral episode; at the end of the hour, she went back to her fiancé. “I wouldn’t say it’s the end [of her],” he also added to ET. He also didn’t deny that This Is Us could give “the ending everybody wants and nobody will see it coming,” a quote which was said this season.

“I think that you’re picking up on something. Look, there’s a purpose for every character and every line, every word that [the writers] put on the page,” he said.