Kevin Is Married in the Flash-Forward at His House

The Manny star is wearing a wedding ring in the glimpses of the future where the Pearsons gather at his home to say goodbye to Rebecca (Mandy Moore). The approximate year is 2032.

In another flash-forward to Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) second wedding, Kevin’s hotel room has a woman’s belongings in it approximately five years after his breakup from Madison.