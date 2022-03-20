Who Is Kevin’s Future Wife on ‘This Is Us’? Everything We Know So Far

Sophie Might Be Married … to Someone Else

When viewers last saw Sophie in season 5, she was engaged to another man, though there still seemed to be chemistry between her and Kevin. The show hinted at her return during season 6 when she forgave Kate (via text message) for keeping Kevin’s infidelity a secret during their marriage.

Breckenridge told Us in June 2021 that she was supposed to reprise her role at another point in the series’ run but could not due to scheduling conflicts. However, she hinted at the time that she could be seen in the flash-forward at Kevin’s house.

“I did do a scene where they did old makeup, but I don’t think it made it to the show,” she explained. “Every time they’ve asked me to come back in the past, I’m like, I hope that I’m in the house at the end of the show and you see me in, like, old makeup and everybody’s like, ‘What? Oh, my gosh!’ And like, you’re not sure if she’s just there because their mom is in hospice or if they’re together. I really hope that happens.”

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.