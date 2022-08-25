1. What Is Her Background?

Giddish was born in Cumming, Georgia, and knew she wanted to act from a young age.

“My mom was a teacher, and at her school, there was a lady named Yatesy Harvey, and she ran a community theater. My mom was like, ‘Kelli, my friend is bothering me about having you audition for a play, if that’s something you want to do.’ I’m like, ‘Sure.’ So, I would do a play with her every year at her community theater, and I just fell in love with it,” she told Smashing Interviews Magazine in October 2021.