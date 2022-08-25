Is She Friends With Mariska in Real Life?
The Chase star and Hargitay, 58, who has played Olivia Benson since season 1 of SVU, have spoken highly of each other when the cameras aren’t rolling.
“I love playing cops with this one,” Giddish captioned a January Instagram snap of her and her costar. The Emmy Award winner responded with a series of heart emojis in the comments.
Hargitay also sang her costar's praises during a September 2018 panel discussion at the Tribeca TV festival. "Kelli is one of the strongest people I know, I'd say, in a lot of ways, like, a lot cooler than I am," she said at the time.