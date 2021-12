1. He Got Into Acting Because of David Beckham

While modeling for David Beckham‘s DBO7 clothing line when he was younger, Laviscount recalled getting caught running on set by the former professional soccer player.

“I thought I was going to get sent home,” the Shameless alum told Fox 11 Los Angeles in September 2015, adding that Beckham instead enjoyed his presence and told him, “You should be an actor.”