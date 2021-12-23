5. He Got Cast on ‘Emily in Paris’ 1 Hour After Auditioning

“I was in New York working on some other projects, and my manager just said, ‘Lucien, you’ve got a meeting with Darren Star. He wants you to read for Emily in Paris.’ So I dropped everything I was doing. I sent the audition tapes back within the hour, and I got a call back an hour later saying, ‘Darren and Lily want to Zoom with you tomorrow,’ Laviscount detailed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in December. “Then it was getting real.”

Although he was only meant to be on the Zoom call for 20 minutes, Laviscount ended up speaking with the executive producers for an hour, sharing, “The whole time I was expecting to read my scenes again, and at the end of the call, they were just like, ‘We’ll be in touch.’ And I got a call an hour later saying, ‘You’re off to Paris.’ It was so quick.”