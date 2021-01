5. What She’s Looking for in a Man

“Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things,” her ABC bio reads. “Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.”