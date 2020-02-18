2. She Ran in the Same Crowd as Victoria F.

Merissa told Us that she and Victoria met through mutual friends. “Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria,” she explained. “And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.”

Merissa added that Victoria “thinks the world revolves around her.”

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she claimed to Us. “[She’s not] this coy person.”

Victoria, for her part, clapped back at “rumors” spreading about her in November 2019 after Bachelor blogger RealitySteve claimed he got several negative emails about her: “There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”