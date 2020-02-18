Bachelor

Who Is Peter Weber’s Ex on ‘The Bachelor’? 5 Things to Know About Merissa Pence

Who Is Peter Weber’s Ex on 'The Bachelor': 5 Things to Know About Merissa Pence
4. She’s a Marketing Coordinator

Merissa currently works as a marketing coordinator in the Norfolk, Virginia, area.

 

