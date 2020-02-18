Bachelor Who Is Peter Weber’s Ex on ‘The Bachelor’? 5 Things to Know About Merissa Pence By Sarah Hearon February 17, 2020 Rico Marcelo Photography 5 4 / 5 4. She’s a Marketing Coordinator Merissa currently works as a marketing coordinator in the Norfolk, Virginia, area. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News