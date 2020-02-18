5. Her Dream Is to Model for Victoria’s Secret

“My dream job is to become a model for Victoria’s Secret. I have dreamed of this job ever since I started watching their annual fashion show,” she said in an interview for FIDM’s website. “This show really inspired me, seeing how much fun the girls were having and their true personalities showed me how much fun this job could be, even though it is a lot of hard work. Then I’d like to begin my career in fashion production and hopefully produce a Victoria’s Secret fashion show one day!”