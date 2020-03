A Growing Family

Kate and Toby were in a great place on Jack’s first birthday. Toby apologized to Kate for the year he’d had and ultimately, told her he wanted Jack to have a big family like she had. Kate said she couldn’t go through pregnancy again but he knew that — he wanted them to adopt and Kate wanted the same. In the future flash-forward, it is revealed that they did adopt. Adult Jack’s sister shows up for him in the hospital when his wife gives birth.