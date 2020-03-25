The Fight

After Kevin finds out that Randall convinced his mother to go to the St. Louis medial trial, he flips out on his brother for always trying to be in control over their mother. In a horrific argument, Kevin says Randall clearly couldn’t take care of their dad and if he was home during the fire, he would have run in and pulled their dad out. In turn, Randall says Kevin wasn’t there and that their dad died ashamed of him. Before Randall can leave, Kevin responds by saying that their parents bringing home baby Randall was the worst thing that ever happened to him.