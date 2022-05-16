4. Which Late Musician Is Her Favorite?

Olivia has shown her love for Elvis Presley via Instagram on multiple occasions. In February 2022, she paid tribute to the late musician in celebration of the first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which hits theaters in June 2022.

“Been waiting a minute for this Elvis celebration! Elvis’ tender voice and soul played through my childhood. As an old soul, I’ve always felt oldies music and film represent the ultimate nostalgia,” she wrote at the time. “Bio-Dramas give every generation a feel for the impact legends like Elvis made in this world, through cinematic time travel. And I am here for this one 💔🖤.”