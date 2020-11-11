Bachelorette

Who Is Spencer Robertson? Meet Tayshia Adams’ Controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

By
Meet Tayshia Adams New Bachelorette Contestant Spencer Robertson
 Courtesy Spencer Robertson/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
Flash_600x338

3. He Played Lacrosse at the University of Oregon

Spencer was a midfielder on his college lacrosse team from 2009 to 2012.

 

Back to top