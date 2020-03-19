TV Recap ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Swan’s Identity: Who’s the Ken Jeong-Loving Bird? By Emily Longeretta March 18, 2020 Michael Becker / FOX 5 1 / 5 T-Rex Guesses Ken: Lily SinghRobin: Liza KoshyJoel: Mikaela Shiffrin Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News