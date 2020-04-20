Bachelor Who Is Trevor’s Ex-Girlfriend on ‘Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’? 5 Things to Know About Sierra Nielsen By Emily Longeretta 2 hours ago Courtesy Sierra Nielsen/Instagram 5 4 / 5 She’s a Certified Personal Trainer & Sports Nutritionist On her website, Sierra shares recipes, workouts and videos to help others. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Meghan Markle Talks Disney+ Movie ‘Elephant’ in 1st TV Appearance Since Royal Exit YouTuber NikkieTutorials Says ‘Don’t Meet Your Idols’ After Appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ More News