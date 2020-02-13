1. She Used to Be Friends With Peter’s Ex

Peter’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence, whom he dated for five months in 2012, told Us Weekly exclusively that she became friendly with Victoria after meeting through mutual pals.

Their relationship got off to a rocky start, however. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends,” Merissa said. “Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria.”

According to Merissa, Victoria let fame go to her head quickly.

“She was about to leave for The Bachelor and she just became a very self-centered person and we were all out for our friend’s birthday and she was just acting crazy. Just wanting all the attention and it was very distasteful,” Merissa said. ”She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”