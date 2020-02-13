3. She Has the Support of Several Contestants — and Peter

Peter defended Victoria after the Cosmo controversy. “Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know too many facts about the whole situation,” he said on February 4. “All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience. And I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s a good person. She’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”

Several contestants, including Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Paul, Tammy Ly and Lexi Buchanan, have commented supportive comments on the Virginia Beach native’s Instagram account in recent weeks.